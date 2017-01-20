Watch Amazing Movie Of Professional Skiers in Stanley, Idaho

I like to watch videos that feature things that I am physically capable of doing - meaning everything. That's especially true of my hopes/dreams of someday skiing the tallest peaks near Stanley, Idaho. Thanks to a relatively new movie, now I can at least watch other people do it.

These are no ordinary people when it comes to skiing. Sam Cohen, McKenna Peterson, Corey and Taylor Felton are all pros. I would quickly become a human snowball that no EMT could possibly resuscitate if I attempted what they do.

The movie is called "All In" and starts in Idaho, but also includes some amazing footage in Alaska.

I was hoping this was more of a full-length feature film, but all I can find are basically movie shorts. Even with it's brevity, some really incredible scenery and footage if you would like to think about the positive aspects of snow.

