Watch Fish and Game Catch, Tag and Release Trout in New Video

If you’ve never seen how the Idaho Department of Fish and Game capture, tag and release rainbow trout, now you can through a new online video the department recently posted.

Fish and Game biologists captured and tagged 777 rainbow trout and rainbow/cutthroat hybrids on the South Fork of the Snake River.

The fish were stunned and sedated before being tagged and then released uninjured. Non-targeted fish were immediately released, Fish and Game said.

Tag value of the fish are worth between $50 to $1,000 each. Anglers who catch a tagged fish receive the amount listed on the tag -- but first they have to contact Fish and Game. Click here to find out more.

The department says there is no size or harvest limit for rainbow trout caught in the South Fork of the Snake River.