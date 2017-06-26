BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) What is known as Idaho's oldest Giant Sequoia tree is now settled in a new resting place thanks to some heavy equipment, lots of man-hours, and patience. Between Saturday and Sunday, workers rolled the tree on large inflatable cylindrical tubes from next to St. Luke's Hospital to a spot just down the street. For anyone walking the distance, it would have taken just minutes, but for the tree it took hours. St. Luke's Health Systems paid to have the 800,000 pound tree relocated to make way for a new hospital expansion. The Giant Sequoia was a gift from naturalist James Muir and was planted around 1912. Thanks to St. Luke's Health System for providing the time laps video: