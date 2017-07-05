Watch Highway Patrol Helicopter Save Dude From Going Over Waterfall

Well, this was a close one. Here's the situation. Dude cruising down river. Dude realizes there's a waterfall ahead and thinks he's going over waterfall. Then, highway patrol helicopter comes to rescue dude.

This all went down near the Yuba River Falls in South Yuba River State Park in California.

The California Highway Patrol shared this video to give you the chance to understand just how hard a helicopter rescue can be. There are so many factors that come into play. For the helicopter, there's not exactly a ton of room for the rotor blades between the trees. Then, you have wind affecting the rescuer that goes down with the harness on the rope.

Oh, then there's the fact that there's a waterfall waiting if you don't secure the guy right on the first try.

Once they have the guy safely captured by the patrolman, then the helicopter has to navigate out of the canyon and not bounce them off the rocks. And, you think your job is hard?

The California Highway Patrol has shared many of their rescues on their YouTube channel, if you have the time to see what a challenge it can be to get us regular humans out of trouble.