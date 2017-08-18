Watch This Distraught Dog Send His Best Friends Off To School

The first day of school is usually hard on everyone. Mom and dad are tearful that their kids are growing up and kids are nervous for a new year of experiences. Apparently our pets also feel the stress of their owners heading away for school too.

I don't know if cats care what happens to us humans but I know that dogs can sense when things are amiss. My wife tells me that when the kids woke up for school Thursday morning and were anxious and tired (they hadn't slept because they were too excited) our dog, Cody, immediately had a change in his demeanor too. He was shaking and running back and forth between the kids giving them love licks. When my wife took our two oldest kids to school Cody went with, and as you can see in the video he was visibly distraught having them out of his sight!

How did your pets react when your kids went off to school?