Watch This Moose Plow Through Snowdrifts Like a Freight Train



This clip posted by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources serves as a reminder of how massive and powerful moose can be.

This moose shows no signs of slowing as it plows through drifts like a freight train. It's a good reminder to keep as much space between you and them if you happen to encounter one in the wild. Accidental or otherwise, imagine the damage it could do to a person.

Warning: This video contains strong language

See the full video below