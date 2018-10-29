TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Constructions crews will install new water lines in south Twin Falls that will impact local traffic. On Tuesday, according to the city of Twin Falls, contractors will be working at Southwood Avenue and Ponderosa Street which will require a detour for people living east of the project. Traffic will be detoured onto Valencia until November 1, when the closure is expected to end. The city urges motorists to watch for traffic signs and to slow down around construction.