Waterline Repairs to Cause Delays at North Five Points

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (News Release) – Drivers should expect possible delays and lane closures in the area of North Five Points at Blue Lakes Boulevard and Addison Avenue on Thursday, May 25.

The City of Twin Falls Public Works Department will be repairing a waterline that will require them to expose the waterline under the roadway.

Due to high traffic at the intersection, contractors will begin working at 12 a.m. Thursday morning to lessen the impact on commuters. During the project, the following traffic changes will be in place at the intersection:

Northbound traffic on Blue Lakes Boulevard South will be limited to right-turn only onto Addison Avenue East

Eastbound traffic on Addison Avenue West will be required to merge onto the outside lane

Eastbound traffic on Addison Avenue West turning north onto Blue Lakes Boulevard will be limited to one lane

Westbound traffic on Addison Avenue East turning south onto Blue Lakes Boulevard or Shoshone Street will be limited to one lane

Traffic controls are expected to be in place through Thursday afternoon — depending on the extent of the waterline repair. Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to call the City of Twin Falls Public Works Department at 208-736-2274.