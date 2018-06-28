We Might Want to Reconsider Polygamy (Opinion)

Maybe we need to reconsider polygamy. Two Canadian men are going to prison for the practice. One has a lot of kids.

a famous NFL running back bragged a few years ago about his 11 offspring with 9 different women

Consider we allow same-sex marriages in both the United States and Canada. Same-sex unions can’t naturally produce children. Multiple marriage was a long time cultural institution across the planet and often had a logical basis. Men got killed in wars and many young women, older women and widows had no means of support. Marriage eased the burden.

Men can currently and legally have as many sexual partners and children as they want. We don’t sterilize them in modern industrial cultures, however. If they can provide for 140 children in some religious communities isn’t it better than welfare stepping in to cover the costs in some other communities?

Men can still have a dozen wives. They just don’t register 11 marriages with the government. As soon as they do they’ve committed a crime.

Funny, a famous NFL running back bragged a few years ago about his 11 offspring with 9 different women. He faced no charges because he didn’t marry any of the girlfriends!