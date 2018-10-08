We Want to Hear About Your Ghostly Experience

A man received a call on his cellphone that was turned off. Later, while he was asleep, his TV turned on by itself.

Another man, while in an old building, turned a corner and saw the apparition of a man dressed in cowboy attire. He didn’t see the image for long, because it soon faded into thin air.

A woman heard footsteps in her place of business. The phantom footfalls went across the room, and a door opened of its own accord, as if the unseen presence had opened it to leave.

A family was awakened one night, pulled from their beds by an unseen and frightening entity.

Antonis Liokouras, Thinkstock

These are just some of the stories I have heard from real people about hauntings they claim to have experienced.

You might very well be a skeptic, but when you hear their voices, look into their eyes, feel their anxiety – you may come to believe that what they are telling you is true. That’s what happened to me.

I’m a skeptic myself – to a point. But my haunted sources will swear on a stack of holy books that what happened to them was real, but can best be explained in the context of the paranormal.

Since it is October, and Halloween will be here before we know it, I am now looking for additional sources, Magic Valley residents who would be willing to chat with me about their ghostly experiences.

If you have a weird or unexplained story to share and would like to be included in an upcoming article, let’s chat. I’d love to hear your spooky tale.

And now for the details:

Write a brief description of your experience, generically when and where it happened, and please include your name and city. If it is a story I think will work well with my upcoming project, I will respond to set up a time when we can chat further.

Contact me at Andrew.Weeks@townsquaremedia.com . Please include “Ghost Story” in the subject line, and write to me no later than Oct. 24. Of course, the sooner the better.