Wearing A MAGA Hat? No Soup For You!

I’m thinking of telling Jews, blacks and homosexuals I don’t want them listening to my radio program. Do you believe they’d take my advice quietly?

There was a time when black Americans couldn’t eat at the same lunch counters as white neighbors. There were separate drinking fountains and public toilets.

These forced business owners to open their doors to people no matter the customer’s ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion or political creed.

Irish were told they “need not apply!”

Jews were barred from country club memberships.

Then during the 1960s, we had a series of civil rights and public accommodation laws. These forced business owners to open their doors to people no matter the customer’s ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion or political creed. If you’re a professing traditional Christian your religious liberty became secondary and politeness became enshrined in law.

Unless you support President Trump. Then you can be barred by all sorts of kooks running businesses. Apparently, they don’t want conservative’s money. Among the latest is a restaurant owner from the land of fruits and nuts. Click here and read more. No MAGA hats allowed on the heads of customers!

If I was a competitor I’d make sure and tell Republicans their dollars were good at my place.