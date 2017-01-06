Weather Forecast Prompts Jerome Mayor to Sign Emergency Declaration
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Jerome Mayor Dave Davis has signed an emergency declaration in anticipation of severe weather the next several days that could cause flooding.
“The current frozen conditions pose a real threat for flooding as water will not be able to drain through the ground and may not access storm drains,” the city said in a prepared statement.
Earlier today the city of Twin Falls also issued an emergency alert because of more winter weather on the way and the possibility of flooding.
The current forecast on Sunday through Wednesday of next week predicts rising temperatures and significant rainfall.
Jerome city crews are currently working to mitigate the threat, according to the city, but says residents can stay abreast of emergency notifications by signing up at SIRCOMM Citizen Notification System. Updated information also will be posted on News Radio 1310 as it becomes available.