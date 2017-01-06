Weather Forecast Prompts Jerome Mayor to Sign Emergency Declaration

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Jerome Mayor Dave Davis has signed an emergency declaration in anticipation of severe weather the next several days that could cause flooding.

“The current frozen conditions pose a real threat for flooding as water will not be able to drain through the ground and may not access storm drains,” the city said in a prepared statement.

Earlier today the city of Twin Falls also issued an emergency alert because of more winter weather on the way and the possibility of flooding.

The current forecast on Sunday through Wednesday of next week predicts rising temperatures and significant rainfall.