Weather Service Warns of High Winds in Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Most of southern Idaho will experience high winds today prompting weather officials to issues advisories and warnings. The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Wind Advisory for Twin Falls County for winds that could reach 30 m.p.h with gust up to around 40 m.p.h. The advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. while a High Wind Warning has been issued for areas to the east of the Magic Valley, including the Mini-Cassia area, that could see winds up to 45 m.p.h. with gusts as high as 60 m.p.h. The National Weather Service says a cold front will be moving through the area dropping temperatures into the 30 degree range. The High Wind Advisory will be in effect until 7 p.m.