Wendell Family Forced from Home by Fire

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A Wendell family is displaced after a fire at their home on Thursday night.

The Wendell Fire Department said the fire started in their attic around 8:30 p.m. The fire was started by an electrical issue.

"The whole house is not livable at this time," said Bob Bailey, Wendell's Fire chief.

However, Bailey said the house is not a total loss.

The family of five was able to get out without any injuries.

"From what we can tell the family did not have any working smoke detectors, if the fire would have happened later in the night when they were asleep this would be a whole different story, instead of the people getting out. We'd have a tragedy," Bailey said.