Wendell Restaurant Hit by Fire

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX) Fire officials are investigating a fire at a popular eatery in Wendell along Interstate 84. A call to the Wendell Fire Department confirmed a fire at the Farmhouse last night, but the person working there could not provide further details other than the chief and Fire Marshal were at the scene investigating. Several posts on social media show a fire at the restaurant, however the extent of the damage is not known at this time. More information to come.