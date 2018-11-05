West Idaho Teachers Who Dressed As Mexicans Suspended

More than a dozen elementary school teachers in western Idaho have been suspended for dressing inappropriately on Halloween.

Fourteen educators in the Middleton School District received word of the punishment over the weekend stemming from the group's decision to dress as a border wall, and sombrero wearing Hispanics. The district posted a notice about a 10 AM board meeting on November 3 concerning the matter.

According to a school board release , the teachers have been placed on administrative leave. Middleton Heights Elementary School , the location of the act, has also hired a security company to assist in the wake. The incident has gained national attention from those who believe the act was racially insensitive.

Heights Elementary School is located 30 miles northwest of Boise.