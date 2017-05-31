Western Days 2017 Parade Route and Road Closures

Here's the parade route and and road closures for Western Days 2017

The 35th annual Western Days Parade is set for 9 am on Saturday (June 3). It’s one of Twin Falls’ best annual parades, but also brings with it many closed roads both before and after the parade.

Road Closures

Falls Avenue from Blue Lakes to Harrison Street from 7 am to 1 pm. This area is a staging location for the parade floats.

Addison Avenue will also be closed from Harrison Street to Elm Street from 8 am until 1 pm.

Blue Lakes Boulevard North from Falls Avenue to Shoshone Street and Addison Avenue will be closed from 8 am to 1 pm.

Shoshone Street from Addison Avenue to Second Avenue South will be closed from 8 am until 1 pm.

Also with the downtown construction, Main Avenue between Shoshone and Fairfield is closed. But the sidewalks along those blocks on Main will remain open.