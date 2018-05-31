Western Days Parade Closures

Western Days is just hours away and with that comes the grand parade through the heart of Twin Falls that will closed down several major streets. The Twin Falls Police Department is reminding drivers to plan ahead of the parade if they need to get around town during the parade. The closures and delays will begin at 8 a.m. and go to 1 p.m. on Saturday June 2. Blue Lakes Blvd. N from Falls Ave to Addison Ave onto Shoshone St to 2nd Ave South will be blocked off for the parade.