Western Governors Agree to Build Charging Station Network

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Western governors say electric vehicles will be able to travel easier across 5,000 miles of highway under a new agreement promising to build a network of charging stations in seven states. The governors of Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming announced Wednesday they had signed a memorandum of understanding to create a regional electric vehicle plan. According to the agreement, governors will coordinate charging station locations and create voluntary minimum standards for station operations and management. Idaho Gov. C. L. "Butch" Otter says the initiative will allow locals and visitors to explore the West using the vehicle they prefer. The agreement was signed at the Energy Innovation Summit hosted by the National Governors Association. Currently, more than 20,000 electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are used on roads in western states

Getty Images