What a $12,000 Home Looks Like In Twin Falls

Purchasing a home is a huge commitment and can be very costly. So this is the least expensive home we could find on Zillow.

For $12,500 this place could be yours! It is located at 2913 E 3600 N SPC 61, Twin Falls, ID 83301

It is a 720 square foot home with a washer, dryer, oven and AC. Plus the appliances look pretty good.

And the bathroom has a pretty cool sink! I need one of those!

And it has a cute little dinning room!