What A $6 Million Dollar Farm Looks Like In Twin Falls

If you have an extra $6,145,000 on your hands (I mean who doesn't) you can own a huge historic farm in Twin Falls County. And it is beautiful.

According to zillow.com the ranch is 481.56 acres with four different home sites on the property. There are no pictures of the housing sites, but there are 5 bedrooms listed. But who would really purchase this property for the home anyway. I mean, check out that sunset.

Mark Jones via Zillow

There is a live stream through the property, an irrigation system, water share rights available and partially fenced.

It is also located between Twin Falls and Curry at 21446 Highway 30.

