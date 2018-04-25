What Are Your Odds Of Seeing A UFO In Idaho
Idaho doesn't get the most UFO sightings in the nation - but we do get a lot of them. Wyoming (no surprise) has the highest rate of sightings per state. Though as of right now in 2018, Idaho has had more documented UFO sightings than Wyoming. So we have that going for us. We've also had more than 30 just over Twin Falls.
According to Casino.org (that's a thing) there have been 3,967 UFO Sightings over Idaho and you have +43200 odds of seeing one. There have been 8 in Idaho so far this year from Idaho and one was reported in Twin Falls on March 8th.
VIDEO: UFO Over Twin Falls September 2017