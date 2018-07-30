What Do The Different Colored Twin Falls Police Cars Represent

You have probably noticed that the Twin Falls Police have a few new vehicles with a new paint design. You have probably also noticed that there are a few different colors: Blue, Yellow, and Purple. Then, maybe you have wondered what different the colors are for. I've heard guesses from people that they are color coded for a specific type of task or for the different schools in Twin Falls. And that isn't completely wrong.

According to the Twin Falls Police the Blue striped police cars are the regular patrol vehicles, the Purple stripe is a Domestic Violence Awareness paint job, and the Yellow one is one that Police did to honor CSI. There is also talk that a Pink one could be on the road soon for Breast Cancer Awareness. If you get close enough to each vehicle you can actually see that there is a graphic on the hood that explains the color scheme too.

Did you already know what the colors meant or did you have another guess?