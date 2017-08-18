What Food Should You Serve At A Solar Eclipse Party

Honestly, I don't know if solar eclipse parties are a thing. But they should be, and these are the foods you should serve.

Moon Pies, Milky Way candy bars, Sun Maid raisins, Sun Chips, Capri Sun and Sunny Delight drinks are the easy food. The only treat that actually takes any effort on your part are the Eclipse Cookies.

According to Do It Yourself Divas (no, not a site I go to often) you bake some sort of light cookie like sugar or chocolate chip, and the put an Oreo cookie on top and it looks like the moon blocking the sun.