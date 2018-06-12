What? International House of Burgers? Are They Nuts?

It’s official. The pancake joint is now the burger joint.

With many chain restaurants struggling to compete in a new fast casual dining atmosphere the re-branding is an effort to try and attract new customers

Or it always was but breakfast was emphasized over lunch. International House of Pancakes (IHOP) is now International House of Burgers (IHOB).

With many chain restaurants struggling to compete in a new fast casual dining atmosphere the re-branding is an effort to try and attract new customers to what had been a venerable institution for decades.