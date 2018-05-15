What Is Going To Replace The Blue Lakes Pizza Hut In Twin Falls
Pizza locations on Blue Lakes are dropping like flies. First Papa John's and now Pizza Hut. Please - don't take our Little Caesar's or Maxie's on Blue Lakes too! At least there's good news for the Pizza Hut fans. While they are moving out of the Blue Lakes location, the new Pizza Hut will have a home by Walmart in Twin.
That leaves a big, red roofed, location available on Blue Lakes. And, according to KMVT, the vacancy will be filled by a magical restaurant called Abracadabra's. They are a breakfast and bistro restaurant and currently have locations in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Their Facebook page has more details about their food options.