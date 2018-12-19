What Is Idaho Searching For Online This Christmas?

You can find everything you need to know online. You can even find the stuff you don't need (or want) online. So when it comes to our desires for Christmas knowledge in Idaho what are we searching for?

Idaho Christmas Searches via SatelliteInternet

According to a compilation of sources and searches at SatelliteInternet, Idaho is searching the most for the Santa Tracker. That makes sense since we are so excited for him to get here. It makes way more sense than the searches in Wyoming - the Kardashian Christmas Card, and the drunks in Colorado searching for booze on Christmas!

FYI - if you are searching for the Santa Tracker, look no further than right here .