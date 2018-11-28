What Is Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Movie? [Poll]

Most house holds have that Christmas movie they have to watch every single year. Personally, I have to watch "A Muppet Christmas Carol" and "The Grinch".

There are so many amazing classic Christmas movies. "A Christmas Story" is on T.V. for 24 hours around this time of year. "It's A Wonderful Life" is a family classic. Which movie do you have to watch to make it Christmas every year?

Obviously we didn't get them all. There are way too many. What did we miss and what is your favorites?