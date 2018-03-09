What Is Idaho’s Favorite Jelly Bean Flavor
When it comes to jelly bean flavors, there are a lot to choose from. Some are delicious and some aren't...like the BeanBoozled ones. Yuck. I also can't stand the buttered popcorn ones, but somehow those are the most popular in the United States. That has to be what is wrong with America and the source of all of our current problems.
Source: 10+ years online candy sales data from CandyStore.com.
Candy Store did an extensive study with stats from Facebook, Survey Monkey, and 10 years of their own records and found the current top favorite flavors. Idaho is a lover of the orange flavored jelly beans. Not the best but definitely better than buttered popcorn!