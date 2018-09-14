What is Idaho’s Most Popular Pickup Truck?

Americans love pickup trucks.

Trucks are the best selling vehicles in 48 of 50 states (New Jersey and Connecticut are the only two where passenger cars are more popular).

The most popular truck in Idaho is the F-150. In fact, it’s the dominant player in most of the country. Chevy is next and is number one in Wyoming and Montana. The Dodge Ram is the most popular in only one state. Neighboring Utah. I grew up in a Chrysler family and Dodge was generally the family’s pickup of choice but often Dad had more than one truck and sometimes he had Chevy or Ford.

Chevy’s twin, with the parent company GM label, tops the list in Arkansas and Vermont. You can see the actual state-by-state map by clicking here .