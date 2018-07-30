What Is Idaho’s Most Popular Slang Word?

I am not sure I believe this recent article about Idaho's favorite slang word. I have never heard anyone use this term before.

According to this website Idaho's official slang word is "Whistle pig". Now, I know that a whistle pig is a prairie dog, marmot, rock chuck, whatever you call them. I have heard every term but whistle pig.

Now, the slang terms I have heard are things like "Rig", "caddywampus" and "crick" but never heard whistle pig. Maybe I just haven't been here long enough.

What is your favorite slang Idaho term?