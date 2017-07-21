What Is Idaho’s Most Searched For Recipe

Idaho is famous for potatoes, dairy farms, and tater tots from Napoleon Dynamite. So, you would think that our most searched for recipe would deal with one of those. You would be wrong.

According to a search of Google Trends by Thrillist - here in Idaho we have a hankering for zucchini recipes. *barf*

I'd like to argue that this is dumb - but it really makes sense. If you have any friends who home garden then you know that when falls rolls around, the zucchini are bounteous and if you aren't careful they'll randomly show up in your car or on your porch.