What is Idaho’s Most Stolen Vehicle?

I’ll wager Idaho has more per capita trucks than Washington State.

California is a place where auto theft is pandemic.

The most commonly stolen vehicle in Idaho is the Ford F-150 and even older 150s for that matter! In Washington State the most stolen vehicles appear to be Honda Accords and Civics. Fine cars but a little on the plain side.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau is tracking the most recently compiled theft numbers. These are from 2017.

A few tidbits from the report. Thefts in Idaho are relatively low. California is a place where auto theft is pandemic. Oddly, some smaller cities in Missouri have serious theft issues. You can see reports at this link . Or check out an interactive map here .

If your car is stolen this link may be helpful in recovery.