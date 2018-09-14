What Is Idaho’s Obsession With Trailing Of The Sheep?

So for those who are new to the area, there is a festival every year where hundreds of sheep go through Hailey as onlookers watch the parade of sheep walk through town.



It is a way to celebrate history of the shepherding community and Basque history. I have heard those new to the area question what the big deal is, well it is not just about sheep walking through town.

The Trailing of the Sheep Facebook page has released the details of the 5 day festival. (October 10 - 14) There will be Basque food (which I hear is outstanding), history, stories, dancing and events.

Here is a look at some of the things you can expect.



There are a ton of crafts and traditional garb. So, it isn't just about sheep running through town, it is about an entire community that helped make Idaho what it is today.