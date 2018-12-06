What Is Idaho’s Real Favorite Christmas Movie?

When you put together a 'favorites' list, it is almost always subjective. You can ask people what their favorite Christmas movie is and they'll tell you a movie they like. I'd say my favorite Christmas movies are Elf and Gremlins - but I haven't watched either of them yet this year. I have watched other Christmas movies (including the new Christmas Chronicles on Netflix) though. So, while we can say we have favorite movies, this study from Streaming Observer went the route of which Christmas movies we are actually watching and talking about.

They found that in Idaho we love the green Grinch! Specifically 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'. Now, I'm not sure if that is the old animated one from 1966 or the Jim Carrey version from 2000 . Hopefully it is the old animated one. I like this list because if you look at other states it isn't all your typical Christmas movies. In California they watch Batman Returns and in Washington they love Die Hard.