What Is It Like To be A Drag Racer In Boise

The video gives you a first person view of what it's like to go from 0 to 173 miles per hour in less than 7 seconds! The video is from YouTuber David NastyRat Newton (awesome name by the way) up in Boise at what I imagine is the Firebird Raceway. The video is pretty intense and you can see how easily a small mistake can turn into a big wreck. Luckily this one ends without incident.