What Is It Like To be A Drag Racer In Boise
If you've ever wanted to channel your inner Ricky Bobby and go real fast, then check out this video of a drag racer in Boise.
The video gives you a first person view of what it's like to go from 0 to 173 miles per hour in less than 7 seconds! The video is from YouTuber David NastyRat Newton (awesome name by the way) up in Boise at what I imagine is the Firebird Raceway. The video is pretty intense and you can see how easily a small mistake can turn into a big wreck. Luckily this one ends without incident.
For events like this, the Firebird Raceway has pretty frequent races. You can also stick close to Twin Falls and watch the races at the Magic Valley Speedway.