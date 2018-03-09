What is on the March 13 Ballot in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Magic Valley voters will have decisions to make on Tuesday March 13, on several school funding issues. A number of schools in southern Idaho are seeking some sort of additional funding from the public. Check with your area county clerks for more details on voting. Here is a list of funding issues on the ballot:

Buhl School District

Supplemental Levy: $350,000 per year for two years

Cassia School District

Supplemental Levy: $1.595 million per year for two years

Castleford School District

Supplemental Levy: $350,000 per year for two years

Kimberly School District

Supplemental Levy: $250,000 per year for two years

Twin Falls School District

Plant Facilities Reserve Levy: $4.75 million per year for ten years

Jerome School District

School Plant Facilities Reserve Levy: $650,000 for five years then $700,000 for another five years

Valley School District

Supplemental Levy: $300,000 per year for two years

Shoshone School District

Supplemental Levy: $300,000 per year for two years