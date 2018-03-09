What is on the March 13 Ballot in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Magic Valley voters will have decisions to make on Tuesday March 13, on several school funding issues. A number of schools in southern Idaho are seeking some sort of additional funding from the public. Check with your area county clerks for more details on voting. Here is a list of funding issues on the ballot:
- Buhl School District
Supplemental Levy: $350,000 per year for two years
- Cassia School District
Supplemental Levy: $1.595 million per year for two years
- Castleford School District
Supplemental Levy: $350,000 per year for two years
- Kimberly School District
Supplemental Levy: $250,000 per year for two years
- Twin Falls School District
Plant Facilities Reserve Levy: $4.75 million per year for ten years
- Jerome School District
School Plant Facilities Reserve Levy: $650,000 for five years then $700,000 for another five years
- Valley School District
Supplemental Levy: $300,000 per year for two years
- Shoshone School District
Supplemental Levy: $300,000 per year for two years
Bond: $6 million