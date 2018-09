One of the best days ever is National Coffee Day! That is coming up this Saturday! So we want to know which one is the best coffee shop in Twin Falls?

Coffee is the nectar of the gods so it is only right that it has it's own national day. Though, admittedly, most people drink coffee on a daily basis.

There are some great options for coffee in Twin Falls, which one is the best coffee shop?

Let us know if we missed any.