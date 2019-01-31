What Is The Best Dental Office In Twin Falls? [Poll]

Idaho has been ranked in the top 15 for best states for dental health . So that leads us to wonder which is the best dental office in Twin Falls?

We have a lot of dental offices, if we missed one please let us know and we will add it to the poll. According to the study, Idaho ranks 13th for states with the best dental health and practices. They composed oral health and healthy practices to come up with these results.

Ranking number one is Wisconsin. And the state that comes in dead last is Arkansas. Washington is ranked at 11 and Oregon at 14. Utah and Nevada are way down on the list with ranking 34 and 39. So, Idaho is doing pretty good for the west coast.

What is your favorite dental office in Twin Falls? How do you think it has compared to other areas that you have been to?