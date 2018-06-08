What Is The Fastest Way To Cool Off A Hot Car In Idaho?

I lived in Las Vegas for a few years and the AC in my Honda was garbage. I took it to a mechanic and he told me my best bet was to just roll down the windows and drive as fast as possible?! Guess what - my AC still doesn't work in Idaho and I can't just drive fast to cool down.

So what is the best way to cool down a car that has been sitting in the sun? Thrillist did a few tests and found that if you open a passenger window or door and then fan the drivers door open and closed a few times is the fastest way to cool down the interior of your car. Even faster than blasting the AC or driving fast with the windows down.

Do I recommend you try the door fanning technique? Indeed I do, for 2 reasons:

I want you to drive in cool comfort I also want to be driving through Twin Falls and see random people fanning their car doors to cool down. Wouldn't that be funny to see?

A few more things that might save you some heat discomfort:

Use a windshield visor - sure they don't look super cool but they do help block heat. Buckle up the seatbelt when you get out and this will keep the metal clip from the direct sunlight heat. This will save you burning your hand when you go to grab it and buckle up. Park in the shade of a tree. Sure you may have to walk further to your destination but shade is a lifesaver on hot days.