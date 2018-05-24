What Is The First Summer Complaint Parents Get From Magic Valley Kids?
Summer is here, and although it is a time when kids are ecstatic to be out of school; after about 6 hours at home they start to get antsy. So, we want to know, what is the first complaint you get from your kids?
There are a ton of things to do in the Magic Valley, a lot of which does not cost money, or at least very little. However, we all know that children don't always get their way. I loved and hated summer vacation because I was sick of sitting in the house or playing in my front yard.
So we want to know what the first complaint parents get when their students are in summer mode.