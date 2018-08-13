What Is The Latest Most Binge Watched TV Show In Idaho?

I don't know the exact number of TV shows available to watch, but I do know that many of them are really not very good. So, when you do find a good show to watch and it is available to binge (watch multiple episodes in a row) - you binge watch that show. My wife and I did this first with Stranger Things , then The Office , and now we are burning through Parks and Recreation .

If you want to find the most binge watched show in Idaho though, don't look at what I watch. You have to go back more than a decade to find what Idaho is loving. According to Business Insider , the comedy gold of the TV series Friends still stands the test of time and captures the eyes of more Idahoans than any other streamed show.

Now, I'll admit that we own all 10 seasons of Friends on DVD and that doesn't stop us from watching it when it comes on TV. I mean, you can't just turn off the TV when Ross, Rachael, Phoebe, Monica, and Chandler are on! Plus you can stream it on Netflix where they also have all 10 seasons waiting to eat up your time.