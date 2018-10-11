What Is The Most Common Fear Of People In Idaho

Halloween is upon us so Twin Falls is bound to get a little more spooky each day leading up to it. That's fine with me. I like getting scared at haunted houses and by scary movies. I don't like actually be scared though by 2 specific things. Spiders and heights are my undoing. Before you say I'm a sissy, a national study was done and those are 2 of the main fears of Americans. Spiders are specifically terrifying in Idaho according to the data from Your Local Security .

Based on searches online about fear they determined that Idaho hates spiders the most. Totally understandable. The best answer on the study map is that North Dakota and Wyoming have no fears and Texas is afraid of EVERYTHING! Ha!

I do hate spiders but even I can find the truth and humor in this video where spiders are appropriately referred to as a 'Nope'.