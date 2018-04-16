What Is The Most Iconic Job In Idaho

Idaho isn't special when it comes to having a variety of job options across the state. But there are specific jobs in each state that are iconic - jobs you think of when you think of that state. Like Nevada. You probably think of something to do with gambling. Texas - is oil drilling and Alaska is known for gold mining.

According to research found on the Thrillest website, the iconic job of Idaho is 'Forest and Conservation Technician'. I'm surprised it isn't potato farmer or dairy worker but I get their choice since the state is full of forest attractions.

Is there an Idaho job more iconic than forest and conservation?