What Is The Most Popular Dog Breed In Idaho

If you were to ask me the most popular dog breed in Idaho, I'd say it is either the Chihuahua or Retrievers. Which is crazy because they are on polar opposites of the dog spectrum!

Also, I'm wrong. At least with the Chihuahua I'm wrong. According to studies I found on the Time site from the American Kennel Club , the top dog in Idaho is the Labrador Retriever followed by Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds. Idaho is hunting country so the Retriever dogs make sense, but I can't be the only one who has noticed that there are tons of tiny, yappy Chihuahuas. At least in Twin Falls. There is also the possibility that I'm just generalizing little dogs and they are all Chihuahuas to me.