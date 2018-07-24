What Is The Most Popular Liquor In Idaho

This ones for the drunks. Glug, glug. A study of around 700,000 people found the most popular liquor in each state. In Idaho the drinkers like their options. The study found a tie between 3 types of drinks. Captain Morgan, Fireball, & Jagermeister.

The social drinking app BARTRENDr, used info from their users to find the most popular drinks in each state. So, how well do Captain Morgan, Fireball, & Jagermeister pair with Idaho's favorite food - Finger Steaks?