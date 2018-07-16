What Is The Strangest Idaho Town Name? [Poll]

You can almost instantly point out who is not from around Idaho based on how they pronounce places like Weiser, Kuna and Shoshone. But, there are some pretty strange Idaho names.

Some names are just funny because of how similar they sound to other words like Firth and Tyhee (sounds like how you explain someone's giggle). Others are just plain funny like Slickpoo and Smetlerville (seriously, what were they thinking). Which one do you think is the strangest?