What Movie Is The Best Representation Of Idaho

There are thousands of movies floating around hoping to be chosen as your late night viewing choice. While there aren't many films about Idaho or many actually filmed here, Entertainment Weekly still took on the task of finding the perfect movie representation of Idaho.

They chose Napoleon Dynamite. Not only is the movie hilarious, but it really is a pretty good representation of Idaho. It is way better than the movie called Last Seen in Idaho that wasn't even filmed here. It is definitely better than the worst movie ever made in Idaho called Idaho Transfer from 1973. It is also a better choice than any of these 6 movies you may not even know were recorded in Idaho.