What People Really Think About Living In The Magic Valley
We asked you to describe life in the Magic Valley using only a GIF, so here are a few of the ones we could decipher, and some we couldn't.
People here can't drive
We really like our cows...like really
This is the best potato joke ever; it will never be beat so people can officially stop trying.
The Shoshone Falls I think is a great way to describe Twin Falls (yes we realize how ironic that statement is)
This time of year, this is pretty spot on. Whether you're driving one or driving BEHIND one, you're going to encounter a tractor sometime soon.
Some people love it...
Others hate it.
And this is just scary.
But a lot of the locals who have left, come back or never want to leave; there is no place like it.