What to Do When the Blue is Behind You, Twin Falls Sheriff Deputy Has Some Tips

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) What do you do when you see red and blue lights behind you while driving down the road? Like most people learned in drivers education most people would pull off to the right side and let the law enforcement or emergency vehicle go around on the left side. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office has shared an informational video on what to do when an emergency vehicle comes up behind you. It seems they continue to encounter people that don't know what to do.

